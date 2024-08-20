Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,012 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Catalent worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Catalent stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

