Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Lamb Weston worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.