Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 39,164 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of AES worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

