Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 589,088 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.85% of Nextdoor worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIND. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nextdoor by 28.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

