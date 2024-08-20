Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 63,815 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,531,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,815 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Avantor Stock Up 0.5 %

AVTR stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.