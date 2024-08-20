Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Assurant worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.