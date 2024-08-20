Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,871 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Akamai Technologies worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $610,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

