Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $24,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.