Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $203.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

