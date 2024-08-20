Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,214,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 131,262 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SLF opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

