Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.
About Suncorp Group
