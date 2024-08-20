Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Bank of America

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,645 shares of company stock worth $5,068,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 133.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,878,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 14.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.