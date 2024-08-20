Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder Sells $275,520.70 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $275,520.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,240.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $493,441.56.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Further Reading

