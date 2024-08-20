Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $558.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $427.63 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

