Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $39,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

