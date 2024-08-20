Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $419.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

