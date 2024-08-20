Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 21.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 259,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 2.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

