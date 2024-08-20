Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 164.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,117,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

