Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,974,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 713.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 511,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 449,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

