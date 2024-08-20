The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.73. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

