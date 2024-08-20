The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $36,297.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,622,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $36,297.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,227 shares of company stock worth $1,563,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Buckle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Trading Down 1.5 %

BKE stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

