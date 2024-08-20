The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $66,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 103,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

