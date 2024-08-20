The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 602,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3,886.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CI opened at $342.15 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

