The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after acquiring an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after acquiring an additional 378,447 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,804,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Traders Are Betting Big on Gold and Defense Stocks Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Decoding Jackson Hole: The Fed’s Impact on Your Stock Portfolio
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.