The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

