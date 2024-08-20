The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HIG opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,394,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.