The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $219.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

