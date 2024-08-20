The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

