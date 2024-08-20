The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.