The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

