Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.65

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRB stock opened at GBX 54.93 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.11. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £117.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($73,674.64). 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Featured Stories

