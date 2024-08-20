UBS Group Increases Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,005,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

