Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.86

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.86 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.22). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,557,651 shares changing hands.
Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.92. The firm has a market cap of £174.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,566.67 and a beta of 0.11.
Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11,666.67%.
About Unicorn AIM VCT
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unicorn AIM VCT
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.