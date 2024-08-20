United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 63,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

