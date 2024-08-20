Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Michelle K. Lee Sells 800 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $13,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $133,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

