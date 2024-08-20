VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Holdings Increased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

