VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $79,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.26.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

