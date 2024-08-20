Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.61.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

