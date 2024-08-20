Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $377.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

