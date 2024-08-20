Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $250.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

