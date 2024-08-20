Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $61,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

