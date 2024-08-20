Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $67,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

