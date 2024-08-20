Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.