Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $39,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

