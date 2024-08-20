Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $162.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $163.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

