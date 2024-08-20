Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

VTV opened at $168.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

