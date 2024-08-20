Vericel (VCEL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2024 – Vericel is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2024 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2024 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Vericel had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL remained flat at $47.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,444. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4,732.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

