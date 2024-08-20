Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

