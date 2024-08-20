Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Vestis has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vestis to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,768,863.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,907,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,768,863.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 177,710 shares of company stock worth $2,140,447 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSTS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSTS

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.