VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.92.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
